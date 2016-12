opened little changed on Wednesday, with the Industrial Average still flirting with the elusive 20,000 mark, a day after both it and the Composite hit record highs.

The Industrial Average was down 10.92 points, or 0.05%, at 19,963.7.

The S&P 500 was down 1.55 points, or 0.068259%, at 2,269.21.

The Composite was down 2.56 points, or 0.05%, at 5,481.38.