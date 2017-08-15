Wall Street opens higher as North Korea tensions ease, S&P gains 0.10%

-
Wall Street opened slightly higher on Tuesday on improving risk appetite as fears of conflict between North Korea and the United States receded.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 22,028.5. The S&P 500 gained 2.66 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,468.5. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.22 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,348.45.
