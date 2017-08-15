TRENDING ON BS
US economy gains momentum with July retail sales at 7-month high
Wall Street opens higher as North Korea tensions ease, S&P gains 0.10%

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16%, Nasdaq Composite added 0.13%

Reuters 

A souvenir license plate is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York. Photo: Reuters

Wall Street opened slightly higher on Tuesday on improving risk appetite as fears of conflict between North Korea and the United States receded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 22,028.5. The S&P 500 gained 2.66 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,468.5. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.22 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,348.45.

 

