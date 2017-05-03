Wall Street opens red as Apple reports fall in iPhone sales

looked set to open lower on Wednesday, weighed down by after the world's most valuable company by market value reported a surprise fall in sales.

Shares of dropped nearly 2 per cent to $144.75 after the company also forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates.

"The market is taking its cue from Apple," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

Automatic Data Processing fell 7 per cent after its revenue missed expectations. Gilead dropped 2.3 per cent after the drugmaker reported a lower-than-expected profit.

fell 9.1 per cent. The stocks were among the biggest drags on the and

Strong corporate reports so far had resulted in estimates for first-quarter profit growth at 500 companies increasing to 13.9 per cent as of Tuesday, from an estimate of 10.4 per cent growth two weeks back, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The strong earnings have also helped offset some fears about geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula, the lack of progress by the Trump administration in enacting its economic agenda as well as mixed economic data.

"Strong earnings are still driving the market. Not only are earnings good, the CEOs are painting a picture of continued earnings growth and this helps trump some of the other factors," said Kinahan.

At 9:39 am ET (13:39 GMT) the Industrial Average was down 40.41 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 20,909.48.

The 500 was down 5.94 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,385.23 and the Composite was down 25.64 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 6,069.73.

Ten of the 11 major 500 sectors were lower, with the technology index's 0.55 per cent fall leading the decliners.

Data last week showed the US economy grew at its slowest pace in three years in the first quarter. Since then, automakers have reported a drop in vehicle dales for March, which along with the drop in sales, have added to nerves.

The Federal Reserve could address GDP when it issues a statement at 2 pm ET, at the end of its two-day meeting on interest rates. While the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady, it may hint it is on track for an increase in June.

An ADP report showed US private employers added 177,000 jobs in April, slightly above economists' expectations.

The data come ahead of the US Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

rose 2.3 per cent to $67.81 after the company's quarterly profit came in better than expected.

rose 8.2 per cent to $84.89 after it gave a robust full-year earnings outlook.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the by 1,727 to 777. On the Nasdaq, 1,595 issues fell and 649 advanced.

The 500 index showed 17 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the recorded 40 new highs and 26 new lows.