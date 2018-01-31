Wall Street plunges after steep losses, boosted by Boeing's shares

-
US stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday, after two days of steep losses, boosted by a rise in Boeing's shares and President Donald Trump's controversy-free State of the Union address.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.17 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 26,303.06.
The S&P 500 gained 11.59 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,834.02. The Nasdaq Composite added 43.36 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 7,445.84.
