Wall Street plunges after steep losses, boosted by Boeing's shares

Business Standard

Reuters  |  Washington 

US stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday, after two days of steep losses, boosted by a rise in Boeing's shares and President Donald Trump's controversy-free State of the Union address.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.17 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 26,303.06.

The S&P 500 gained 11.59 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,834.02. The Nasdaq Composite added 43.36 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 7,445.84.
First Published: Wed, January 31 2018. 22:39 IST

