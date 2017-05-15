Wall Street up as oil price rise boosts energy stocks

US stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in boosted energy stocks, soothing some nerves following a massive that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.

Oil hit a three-week high after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to last into 2018, a step towards extending the (Opec)-led deal to support prices for longer than originally agreed.

Shares of oil majors and rose in early trading.

"On the one hand, this is good news because we are looking at a situation where we would not have to worry oil production and its baggage for some time," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think UK.

"On the negative side, we think that traders are reading too much into this situation and ... the current production cut has not been able to produce any substantial results so far."

At 9:34 am ET (13:34 GMT), the Industrial Average was up 60.64 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 20,957.25, the was up 5.95 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,396.85 and the Composite was up 11.74 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 6,132.97.

Ten of the 11 major sectors were higher, with the energy index's 1.29 per cent rise leading the advancers.

Investors seemed to mostly shrug off fears from a successful missile test by North Korea and a that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools.

Shares of cybersecurity firms such as Fireye, Symantec, Palo Alto Networks and Cyberark Software were all up.

US stocks slipped on Friday, ending the week lower as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over department stores.

Soft retail sales and monthly inflation data on Friday raised concerns about slow economic growth.

The tepid economic data comes on the heels of a strong quarterly earnings season. Earnings at companies are expected to have grown 14.5 per cent in the first quarter — the best showing since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The NAHB Housing Market Index for May, is expected to remain unchanged at 68 from the month before. The data is expected at 10 am ET.

Tesla was down 3.6 per cent at $313.30 after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the electric-car maker's stock.

Patheon NV soared 33 per cent to $34.59 after Thermo Fisher Scientific said it would buy Dutch drug ingredients maker for about $5.2 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the by 1,927 to 597. On the Nasdaq, 1,556 issues rose and 664 fell.

The index showed nine new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the recorded 44 new highs and nine new lows.