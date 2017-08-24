Walmart, Google join hands for shopping by voice

Stores is teaming up with to let shoppers order by voice, the latest example of the world’s largest retailer finding a technology partner to catch e-commerce leader Amazon.com.

By the end of September, customers can link their store accounts to service and use voice-activated Home speakers to buy hundreds of thousands of items for delivery. recommendations will be based on previous purchases. Beginning next year, the assortment will expand to include fresh groceries and allow for in-store pickup of orders.

The collaboration is Walmart’s latest attempt to match the convenience of Amazon, which quickly delivers a bigger online selection and has a dominant line of voice-activated Echo speakers that play music, turn on air conditioners and handle orders. is teaming up with to keep its customers from moving to Amazon through these devices.

For Alphabet’s Google, the partnership is a boost for its Express app and website, which have also struggled to compete with Amazon. is dropping its membership fee for the service. It previously charged $10 a month or $95 per year. The purchase histories of shoppers will help make personalised recommendations, a key feature needed to make voice-activated convenient.

"We’ve got the purchase history of 140 million Americans going into brick and mortar stores," said Marc Lore, head of US e-commerce for who joined through the retailer’s 2016 acquisition of his Jet.com start-up. "We are building this to extend to fresh and frozen food. We will deliver to homes and expand aggressively."

More than 35 million Americans will speak to internet-connected devices at least once a month this year, more than double the number in 2016, according to a May report from research firm EMarketer Inc. About 71 per cent will use Echo devices, with the Home speaker trailing at 24 per cent.



Amazon is trying to automate this with its Echo gadgets and a Subscribe and Save service that offers discounts on monthly deliveries of items like diapers and toothpaste.

The fight between and Amazon is moving beyond price to convenience, and it recently escalated with Amazon’s agreement to purchase grocery chain Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

Bloomberg