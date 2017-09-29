Want to live on Mars? SpaceX CEO Musk unveils Red Planet 2022 voyage plan

Futurist and inventor unveiled ambitious plans today to send cargo ships to in five years and use to carry people between Earth's major cities in under half-an-hour.



The founder of said a planned interplanetary transport system, codenamed BFR (Big Fucking Rocket), would be downsized so it could carry out a range of tasks that would then pay for future missions.



"The most important thing... is that I think we have figured out how to pay for (BFR)," told a packed auditorium at a global gathering of space experts in Adelaide."Which is to have a smaller vehicle, it's still pretty big, but one that can... do everything that's needed in the greater orbit activity."said his firm had started building the system, with the construction of the first ship to start in six to nine months."I feel fairly confident that we can complete the ship and launch in about five years," he added.At least two cargo ships would land on the in 2022, with the key mission of finding the best source of water -- currently mooted as a way to power rockets, he said.The would place power, mining and life-support infrastructure on to support future missions, with four ships set to take people, equipment, and supplies to the planet in 2024.The trips would be funded by a range of activities, including launching satellites, servicing the space station and lunar missions, he said.added that the should also cater to inhabitants by reducing the travel between major cities to less than half-an-hour.A trip from Bangkok to would take 27 minutes, and from to in 30 minutes, according to his calculations."Once you are out of the atmosphere, it would be as smooth as silk, no turbulence, nothing," he said."There's no weather... and you can get to most long- distance places in less than half-an-hour. If we are building this thing to go to the Moon and Mars, then why not go to other places on as well."The week-long annual Astronautical Congress, which concluded Friday, has seen government space agencies and private firms outline their plans to send humans to the Moon and in the next few decades.This included an agreement between Russian Roscosmos and to work on the first as part of a programme called the Deep Space Gateway.