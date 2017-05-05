Warren Buffet's bets on American behemoths

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sits at the top of Forbes America’s Top Public Companies list. The famed stock-picker has a penchant for betting on fellow American mammoths. Beyond Wall Street, Buffett recently made headlines for doubling down on Apple
and Delta Airlines
by upping his stakes in both. Berkshire Hathaway has a stake in 4 of America’s 10 largest companies and is the largest US company. Here is a look at Berkshire’s top bets:
A glance at the Oracle of Omaha’s portfolio shows he’s partial to backing established American brands: 32 of the 45 holdings that make up Berkshire’s portfolio made this year’s America’s Top Public Companies list.
