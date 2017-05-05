Warren Buffet's bets on American behemoths

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sits at the top of Forbes America’s Top Public Companies list. The famed stock-picker has a penchant for betting on fellow American mammoths. Beyond Wall Street, Buffett recently made headlines for doubling down on and by upping his stakes in both. Berkshire Hathaway has a stake in 4 of America’s 10 largest companies and is the largest US company. Here is a look at Berkshire’s top bets:

A glance at the Oracle of Omaha’s portfolio shows he’s partial to backing established American brands: 32 of the 45 holdings that make up Berkshire’s portfolio made this year’s America’s Top Public Companies list.



