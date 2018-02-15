Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys Teva, sells 94% of its IBM stake

Warren Buffett’s Hathaway on Wednesday disclosed a new stake in drugmaker Industries Ltd and said it bought more shares of Apple, which surpassed as its also nearly completed its yearlong exit from Business Machines Corp (IBM), selling more than 94 per cent. In a filing detailing its US-listed stock holdings, reported owning about 18.9 million Teva American depositary receipts, worth about $358 million.

Teva shares rose more than 10 per cent after market hours, reflecting what investors perceive as Berkshire’s seal of approval for the drugmaker. said it would work with Amazon and JPMorgan Chase & Co to create their own healthcare company.