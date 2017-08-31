Warren Buffett says 'answer is no' on Kraft Heinz buying Mondelez

Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and chief executive officer of Hathaway, sent of tumbling on Wednesday after tamping down speculation that will acquire the snack giant. When asked whether might buy a company like Mondelez, he told CNBC, “I think the answer is no on that.” is the largest shareholder in and controls the company along with private equity firm 3G Capital.

After Kraft Heinz’s rebuffed attempt to acquire earlier this year, investors have been pondering whether the company will go after another big consumer-products maker. Mondelez, the maker of and Triscuits, is often cited as a possibility -in part because it used to be part of Kraft. The two split up in 2012, a breakup intended to help focus on global markets.

Buffett’s remarks sent down as much as 3.6 per cent to $40.39, the biggest intraday decline since February. Other packaged-food makers also fell in the wake of the comments. and General Mills both dropped into negative territory, and slipped as much as 1.2 per cent.

owns dozens of well-known brands, including Honey Maid, Nutter Butter, Tang and Trident. But Buffett said that acquiring a stable of alone doesn’t make a deal worthwhile.

“There’s not the additive factor if you have 10 big versus one,” he told “If you decide to buy a or a Sprite -both from -the one doesn’t influence the other.”

is the top investor in Coca-Cola, and Buffett often uses the company as a benchmark for the kind of he looks to make.

“Having a group of doesn’t transition to that much more bargaining power,” the 87-year-old said.

Buffett had been ready to help finance Kraft Heinz’s bid for in February. But when the European company balked at the takeover, withdrew its offer. One of Buffett’s investing principles is not to chase hostile deals.

“We did not intend for that to be hostile, but it turned out it was,” Buffett said on Wednesday. “It was a misunderstanding.”

Reuters