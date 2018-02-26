Warren Buffett sets big goals for CEO of Bezos-Dimon health venture

on Monday said the company being set up by Inc, and & Co will within a year have a new chief executive officer, and set an aggressive goal to cut costs.

Speaking on CNBC television, said "we can't afford to make a mistake" in finding the right to help combat spiraling costs that now account for close to 18 percent of U. S. gross domestic product, or $10,000 per person.

said it would not be difficult to "shave" off 3 or 4 percentage points, contrasting the situation to 1960, when he said costs accounted for just 5 percent of GDP, or $170 per person.

"We are at a huge competitive disadvantage in American business" relative to other industrialized countries because of the costs, said. "The question is whether we can come up with something better. I'm hopeful, but don't expect any miracles."

Berkshire, Amazon and JPMorgan last month said they would start a venture for their workers.

While few details were provided, shares of several insurers and pharmacy benefits managers fell on the news because investors worried how the venture might disrupt the industry.

said that in starting the venture, "we have the perfect partnership" with JPMorgan and Amazon Todd Combs, an investment manager for and a JPMorgan, will spearhead Berkshire's involvement.

WELLS FARGO

The interview occurred two days after released his shorter-than-usual annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, which had little discussion about the company's investments.

One is & Co, the third-largest U.

S. bank, which was surprisingly ordered this month by the Federal Reserve to curb asset growth while it tries to rebound from scandals over how it treated customers.

Buffett, whose Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate owns nearly 10 percent of Wells Fargo, on Monday said "I have confidence in Tim Sloan," the bank's

He likened the situation to 1991, when was installed as of amid a bond trading scandal that nearly landed that company in bankruptcy.

"Digging your way out of it takes time," said. "He's got a lot to clean up."

also discussed other means to deploy Berkshire's $116 billion cash stake, after saying in the letter he desired one or more "huge" acquisitions of

He said he would be "more inclined" to buy back stock than pay dividends, and might raise the repurchase threshold from 1.2 times book value. Berkshire's stock traded at roughly 1.44 times book value based on Friday's market close.

"I am fairly confident we will find ways to deploy" excess cash, said. "The best chance to deploy is when things are going down."

Also helping Berkshire will be the recent cut in the U. S. corporate income tax rate, which gave Berkshire a one-time $29.11 billion net income boost by reducing its potential tax bill on stocks it owns.

The cut is a "huge tailwind" for U. S. and is "really good for Berkshire," said.

also said that while stocks remained a better bet than bonds over the long-term, it remained "crazy" for ordinary investors to use margin, or borrowed cash, to load up on stocks.

He said investors might get a "euphoric surge" if they double their in stocks, but would not be "happier."