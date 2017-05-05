Watch: Family kicked off Delta flight after refusing to give up son's seat

Delta policy generally prohibits passengers from using a ticket bought in another person's name

Delta policy generally prohibits passengers from using a ticket bought in another person's name

A California family says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their children's seats on a crowded flight.



A video of the April 23 incident was uploaded to Wednesday and adds to the list of recent encounters on airlines that went viral, including the dragging of a passenger off a United Express plane.



Brian and Brittany Schear of Huntington Beach, California, told KABC-TV that they were returning from Hawaii with their two toddlers when they were removed from the plane.



In the video, Brian Schear explains that he wants to put one of the toddlers in a seat originally purchased for his 18 -year-old son.



policy generally prohibits passengers from using a ticket bought in another person's name.







AP | PTI