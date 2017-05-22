TRENDING ON BS
Trump acknowledges India as victim of terrorism, stops short of naming Pak
WATCH: In Riyadh, Donald Trump calls for rooting out terrorism

Trump's address on Sunday was the centrepiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump holds a sword and sways with traditional dancers during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace, in Riyadh. Photo: AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump called on West Asian leaders to combat a “crisis of Islamic extremism” emanating from the region, casting the fight against terrorism as a “battle between good and evil,” not a clash between the West and Islam.

Trump’s address on Sunday was the centrepiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president.

During a meeting of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders, he sought to chart a new course for America’s role in the region, one aimed squarely on rooting out terrorism, with less focus on promoting human rights and democratic reforms.

“We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship,” Trump said, speaking in an ornate, multi-chandeliered room. “Instead, we are here to offer partnership — based on shared interests and values — to pursue a better future for us all.”

Here is the video of Trump's speech


 

