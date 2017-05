WATCH: One dead as car hits pedestrians in Times Square

The car crash also resulted in at least 22 people getting injured

The car crash also resulted in at least 22 people getting injured

One person was killed and at least 22 were injured when a car struck pedestrians in New York’s The driver of the car has been taken into custody.





©2017 The Times News Service

Malacy Browne, Ainara Tiefenthaler and Neeti Upadhye | NYT