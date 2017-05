WATCH: In China for Silk Road meet, Putin plays the piano as he waits on Xi

Russian President left the host country impressed with an impromptu piano performance as he waited for the talks with his Chinese counterpart

Putin, who is in Beijing for the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, while waiting at a state guesthouse for the Chinese leader, played the melodies of two songs about Moscow and Saint Petersburg - 'Moscow Windows' and 'The City Over the Free Neva,' reports the Sputnik news.

Earlier, the Russian leader also flaunted his sport skills in a gala ice hockey match in Sochi, scoring six goals in the exhibition game for the Night Hockey League.