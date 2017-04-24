Waymo urges judge to bar Uber engineer from robocar project

Waymo
says it’s uncovered new evidence that Uber
Technologies took and copied its trade secrets and urged a judge to bar the head of the ride-hailing company’s driverless car programme from continuing to work on the project.
Alphabet’s Waymo
made the request Friday as a federal judge weighs whether to issue a court order that may impede Uber
in the race to market autonomous-driving vehicles. US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said last month that Waymo
has a strong case that its former engineer, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded thousands of confidential files before he left the company to launch his own self-driving start-up, Otto, that was acquired by Uber
for $680 million.
With “substantial evidence” that Levandowski violated obligations to protect his former employer’s proprietary information before joining Uber, the judge is considering options to “keep further harm from occurring,” said Jim Pooley, a Silicon Valley intellectual property lawyer.
“Putting somebody into quarantine from a program of product development is not unheard of at all,” Pooley said.
Waymo, in an attempt to undercut Uber’s claims that its technology for lidar sensors is completely different from its rival’s designs, said in a court filing Friday that Uber
is engaged in a “cover up” of its trade secret theft. Waymo
said it has “finally learned” of a project designed by Levandowski while he was in possession of Waymo’s files. Uber
has hidden the code-named design from the court, according to the filing. The name is redacted in the filing.
“They were hiding a device,” Waymo
wrote, “which Uber
only revealed to Waymo
after one of its engineers was forced to admit it existed.”
Uber
spokesman Matt Kallman said the code-named device was an abandoned project that never reached a prototype. Far from keeping it secret, Uber
made it available to Waymo
to inspect and photograph as part of court-ordered information sharing, he said. Waymo’s emphasis on the unnamed device represents a strategic pivot by Waymo
and a retreat from its original claims, he said.
