Waymo urges judge to bar Uber engineer from robocar project

says it’s uncovered new evidence that Technologies took and copied its trade secrets and urged a judge to bar the head of the ride-hailing company’s driverless car programme from continuing to work on the project.

Alphabet’s made the request Friday as a federal judge weighs whether to issue a court order that may impede in the race to market autonomous-driving vehicles. US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said last month that has a strong case that its former engineer, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded thousands of confidential files before he left the company to launch his own self-driving start-up, Otto, that was acquired by for $680 million.

With “substantial evidence” that Levandowski violated obligations to protect his former employer’s proprietary information before joining Uber, the judge is considering options to “keep further harm from occurring,” said Jim Pooley, a Silicon Valley intellectual property lawyer.

“Putting somebody into quarantine from a program of product development is not unheard of at all,” Pooley said.

Waymo, in an attempt to undercut Uber’s claims that its technology for lidar sensors is completely different from its rival’s designs, said in a court filing Friday that is engaged in a “cover up” of its trade secret theft. said it has “finally learned” of a project designed by Levandowski while he was in possession of Waymo’s files. has hidden the code-named design from the court, according to the filing. The name is redacted in the filing.

“They were hiding a device,” wrote, “which only revealed to after one of its engineers was forced to admit it existed.”

spokesman Matt Kallman said the code-named device was an abandoned project that never reached a prototype. Far from keeping it secret, made it available to to inspect and photograph as part of court-ordered information sharing, he said. Waymo’s emphasis on the unnamed device represents a strategic pivot by and a retreat from its original claims, he said.