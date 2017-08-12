We're locked & loaded to retaliate if you act unwisely: Trump warns N Korea

President further escalated his rhetorical standoff with on Friday, saying the country's military was "locked and loaded" to strike if the rogue nation "acted unwisely".

"Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should act unwisely. Hopefully, will find another path!" said on Twitter.

He spoke as accused him of "driving" the Korean peninsula to the "brink of a nuclear war".



refused to back down in his verbal confrontation with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, suggesting to reporters on Thursday that his threat to unleash "fire and fury" may not have gone far enough.

"Maybe it wasn't tough enough," said at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

said past administrations had not done enough to take on and that it is time a President "stuck up for the country".

At the centre of the geopolitical storm is the tiny island of Guam, a territory in the It's home to a Navy base and the Andersen Air Force Base, from which B-1B bombers conducted sorties over the Korean peninsula earlier this week, provoking the ire of Pyongyang's leadership and an escalating war of words between the and

On Thursday, North Korean state media KCNA said military leaders were working on a proposal to launch four intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missiles into the sea less than 25 miles off Guam's coast.

KCNA said the plan would presented to Kim by mid-August. Guam's Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros said on Friday it would take 14 minutes for a missile fired from to reach

"It's a 14-minute flight time if all the factors are successful and if it gets through all the defence layers in place," Charfauros told CNN.

On Thursday, replied to North Korea's threat to hit with a threat of his own. "Let's see what he does with Guam," said in reference to Kim. "He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before."

Two of the US' regional allies, South and Japan, are taking steps to counter a potential escalation of tensions between and

Meanwhile, an editorial published in Chinese state-controlled newspaper Global Times on Friday said if launches missiles at the US, will remain neutral, but if the and South initiate hostilities, will take action.

It added that maintains an anti-nuclear, anti-war and anti-chaos policy on the Korean Peninsula and it will resist any attempt to change the status quo.