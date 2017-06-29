Weaker dollar and stock market jitters drive gold higher

Gold prices have been held down in recent months

prices rose on Wednesday as the weakened and stock fell after a delayed US healthcare bill increased doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass economic stimulus measures.



The sank to its lowest since November as Japan's yen strengthened and the euro hit a one-year high when President hinted that stimulus could be trimmed this year. A weaker makes dollar-denominated bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies and can increase demand.



Spot was up 0.5 per cent at $1,252.81 an ounce at 1053 GMT, while the US futures were 0.5 per cent higher at $1,253.60 an ounce.



prices have been held down in recent months as stock rose and hit record highs in the United States and Britain, offering better investment returns.



But the risk of a deeper correction meant investors now wanted to keep their gold, said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. “With the selling appetite fading, it gives some room to the upside,” he said.



Stock investors were also on edge after US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday shares may be overvalued, said Hansen.



However, Draghi's comments on ECB stimulus caused investors to sell bonds, driving yields higher and limiting the appeal of non-yielding bullion.



On the technical side, rose above its 100-day moving average. Fibonacci resistance was at $1,255.20, analysts at ScotiaMocatta said in a note. “Expect to see prices perking up heading into the latter part of the week, especially if the combination of a weaker and US equity stays with us for a little while longer,” said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir in a note.



In other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.7 percent at $16.78 an ounce.



Platinum was 0.5 percent at $921.20, and palladium was up 0.3 percent at $860.20.



The platinum market was heading for a third year of global surplus in 2017 as demand from the auto and jewellery sectors weakened, consultancy CPM Group said in a report. It also said a surplus was expected in the palladium market.

