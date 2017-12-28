The richest people on earth became $1 trillion richer in 2017, more than four times last year’s gain, as stock markets shrugged off economic, social and political divisions to reach record highs. The 23% increase on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s 500 richest people, compares with an almost 20% increase for both the MSCI World Index and Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos added the most in 2017, a $34.2-billion gain that knocked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates out of his spot as the world’s richest person in October. Gates, 62, had held the spot since May 2013, and has been donating much of his fortune to charity, including a $4.6-billion pledge he made to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in August. Bezos, whose net worth topped $100 billion at the end of November, currently has a net worth of $99.6 billion compared with $91.3 billion for Gates. By the end of trading on Tuesday, the 500 billionaires controlled $5.3 trillion, up from $4.4 trillion on December 27, 2016.
Wealthiest became $1-trillion richer in 2017
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos added the most in 2017, a $34.2-billion gain that knocked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates out of his spot as the world's richest person in October
Bloomberg Last Updated at December 28, 2017 04:04 IST
