A stable, transparent and progressive India is good news: PM Modi in Davos

A predictable, stable, transparent and progressive India good news in an otherwise state of uncertainty and flux, says PM Modi Come to India if you want prosperity with peace, Modi tells Davos summit Let us create a 'heaven of freedom', where there is cooperation and not division, fractures: PM Modi at Davos An ancient Indian prayer proclaims, ''All of us should work together'' - let us all together make this world free of unnecessary walls and cracks: PM Modi at Davos Today, sticking to a rules-based international order is more important than ever: PM Modi at Davos In a fractured world, we need to ensure the major powers co-operate, and that competitiveness among nations does not become a wall between us: PM Modi in Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the snowy town of Davos in Switzerland, addressed the plenary session of the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF). Speaking in Hindi, Modi showcased India’s growth story to world leaders and called out for tackling the three major challenger that world faces currently — climate change, terrorism and threat to globalisation.

Modi’s debut at the WEF comes a year after Xi Jinping became the first Chinese leader to address the conference, mounting a strong defense of globalisation amid US President Donald Trump’s trade threats. With Trump also making an appearance in Davos, Modi will have an opportunity to show India’s growing clout, while fighting perceptions back home that economic growth is losing steam and he isn’t creating enough jobs.

Modi is leading a big government and business delegation to the summit in Davos, the first Indian prime minister do so in 21 years, aiming to showcase India as a fast growing economic power and a potential driver of global growth.

“Come to India if you want peace,” said a confident Modi, saying India’s gross domestic product has risen six times compared to $400 billion an Indian PM last visited Davos in 1997.