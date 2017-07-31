Wells Fargo does it again, this time with unwanted auto insurance

Fraudulent accounts, bogus credit cards, compromised customer data and, now, unwanted car insurance.

& Co, it seems, just can’t stay out of trouble.

News late this week that the lender may have charged more than 500,000 people for they didn’t need has raised uncomfortable questions for the bank, including the big one: What will it take to clean up

After nearly a year of scandal and upset, including the ouster last year of Wells Fargo’s long time Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf, this week’s development showed that even as the was publicly vowing to address one scandal, over bogus accounts, it was working quietly to defuse another, over Earlier this month, said it mistakenly gave reams of sensitive data about wealthy clients to lawyers for a former employee.

At its Investor Day in May, when executives spoke for hours about changes they made since the retail accounts scandal, they didn’t tell investors about the problem that had come to light internally in July 2016. Franklin Codel, one of those executives, said he didn’t think the issue should have been disclosed at the time.

“We knew there was going to be a day where we were talking about this in the public domain,” Codel, head of consumer lending, said Friday in a phone interview. “We wanted to be as prepared as we could.”

Codel, who reports to new CEO Tim Sloan, said disclosing the findings several months ago would have made dealing with customers’ complaints more difficult, since they were still working on a remedy.

“When we go public, customers start calling, wanting to know, ‘Hey, I had that, where is my money?’" he said. “It’s hard to say to them, ‘Well, we’ll get to you in four months.’”

An internal review of the San Francisco-based bank’s auto lending found more than 500,000 clients may have been improperly charged for protection against vehicle loss or damage while making monthly loan payments, even though many drivers already had their own policies, said in a statement late Thursday. The firm, the largest US auto lender, said it may pay as much as $80 million to affected clients — with extra money for as many as 20,000 who lost cars, “as an expression of our regret.”

Kevin J Barker, a Piper Jaffray & Co analyst, said lawsuits could cost the “multiples more” than what it’s planning to pay customers, while further harming already strained relationships with some clients.

“Why didn’t the company address these issues publicly while they were already dealing with the account scandal?” Barker wrote Friday in a note to investors. “What other collateral damage may have been caused by the repossession of these cars on peoples’ lives?"

told the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and two other regulators about the problem “very promptly” after receiving customer complaints in July 2016, Codel said. shut down the program in September and was in “regular conversations” with regulators while it worked on a remediation plan, he said. Dawn Martin Harp, who ran the auto financing unit, announced in January that she was leaving after more than 20 years at the

Bryan Hubbard, an OCC spokesman, said the agency can’t comment “on ongoing supervisory matters” at a it regulates or “potential pending actions.

didn’t disclose the issue in regulatory filings or financial statements because the lender didn’t consider it material, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing company deliberations. The firm reached a similar conclusion when it came to reporting the opening of fake customer accounts.

The accounts scandal erupted publicly in September after paid $185 million in fines to regulators. The lender initially blamed low-level staff for the infractions and fired more than 5,300 employees over five years to curtail the practice.