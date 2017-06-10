Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer

Western Digital plans to raise its offer for Toshiba’s prized semiconductor unit to $18 billion or more, a person familiar with the matter said, in a last-ditch effort to clinch a deal both consider vital.

The US is part of a consortium led by a Japanese government-backed fund. The group will present the new offer of 2 trillion yen or more by Thursday, when the struggling Japanese conglomerate is due to choose a preferred bidder for its Toshiba Memory unit, the world’s second-largest producer of memory chips, the person told Reuters on Saturday.

Toshiba has been favouring a rival bid from US Broadcom, which has partnered with US private equity firm Silver Lake to offer 2.2 trillion yen, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

A spokesman for Western Digital had no comment. Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment.

Toshiba had set a 2 trillion yen threshold for the sale as it rushes to find a buyer to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its now-bankrupt US nuclear business Westinghouse

The offer by Western Digital, a long-time partner of the laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate’s lucrative chips division, comes as uncertainty about the make-up of the groups bidding for Toshiba’s crown jewel has increased.

Western Digital has been seen by some sources as crucial to successful deal, as it jointly operates a key flash-memory chip plant with Toshiba in western

But the two have been at loggerheads over the auction. Western Digital is pursuing an arbitration claim that Toshiba has breached joint-venture contracts by entertaining outside bids.