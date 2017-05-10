What does Erdogan's referendum win holds for Turkey's Foreign Policy?

Victory for the “yes” side in the country’s April 16 constitutional referendum granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers has left commentators wondering whether his foreign policy still includes joining the as a primary goal.

leaders and Jean-Claude Juncker will seek a meeting with Erdogan at the May 25 NATO summit in what could be the European Union’s last effort to find common ground with But EU- tensions are high, and it would not be surprising if talks were suspended in the near future.

There were widespread allegations of electoral misconduct, irregularities and state coercion of “no” supporters in the referendum.

Following unofficial results, several heads of state called Erdogan to congratulate him, including the leaders of Djibouti, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. But the only Western president who did so was

Just hours after Trump’s call, the European Commission called for an investigation into Turkey’s referendum and refused to congratulate Erdo?an. And the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has decided to impose a renewed monitoring procedure on “until serious concerns about respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law are addressed in a satisfactory manner.”

The Turkish president’s recent remarks supporting the death penalty have also strained relations with Europe (though they were met with support from his followers), as did his May 2 declarations about constitutional reforms and amendments.

But the greatest blow to European-Turkish relations came directly out Erdo?an’s mouth. In a May 3 speech in Ankara, the president openly threatened to stop the accession process if European countries don’t “open up” right away.

It may be that the president has better alliances in his sights. And if Erdogan’s latest trips are any indication, Turkey’s foreign policy may well just bypass Europe.

Turkey’s open hand to India

On May 1, Erdogan paid a visit to India, his first trip since “winning” the disputed constitutional referendum. The main aim of the visit was to develop economic and strategic collaborations on counter-terrorism.

It appears that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him with open arms. But Erdogan made a controversial comment on Kashmir, the northwestern state disputed by India and Pakistan, that marred the visit.

In suggesting a “multilateral dialogue” on the Kashmir issue and offering to mediate between India and Pakistan, Erdo?an irked Indian officials, who “firmly rule out third party mediation on Kashmir”.

Erdogan also mentioned that joint trade between India and should be balanced and that his country could assist India with rapid infrastructure development.

That comment raised some eyebrows. Given that Turkey’s relations with the have been deteriorating for some time now, is Erdogan planning to start implementing an active foreign policy focussed on the East rather than the West?

His May 8 trip to Kuwait may be another example of just such an inclination.

Looking eastward

Turkey’s foreign policy agenda has for years been determined by domestic priorities, and it has sometimes become a significant issue in electoral campaigns.

This is what happened following problems with some European countries during the recent referendum process. Erdogan and prominent figures from his AKP party used populist rhetoric to send the message that Europe does not want to be powerful, suggesting that European nations fear the resurgence of a strong, Ottoman-style

Even as he antagonises the West, Erdogan has been trying hard to ease tensions with Russia. A year and a half have passed since the downing of a Russian jet near the Turkish-Syria border. President Erdogan apologised to his Russian counterpart, stating “Ankara never had the desire or deliberate intention of shooting down the Russian federation’s plane”.

The May 4 meeting between Putin and Erdogan, which took place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, suggests rapprochement.

It also reflected possible growing cooperation between the two nations on Syria, on which they were once at odds. Russia and agreed to support the formation of “de-escalation zones” in Syria, saying they both wanted to bolster the fragile truce in the war-ravaged country.

Suspicion in the Balkans

In the Balkans, which were once part of the Ottoman empire, Erdogan is looked at with increasing suspicion after years of having a balanced, if delicate, relationship with the region.

Since 2013, Erdo?an’s pro-Islamist language and policies have been discomfiting policymakers and political elites on the peninsula, with its multi-religious and multi-ethnic structure.

Between 2007 and 2013, Ankara was actually making inroads through friendlier means. Turkish investments had expanded across the Balkans, even in Croatia and in Serbia, where Christian residents still remember the sultans from Istanbul as occupiers, not liberators.

Turkey had also helped broker talks between formerly bitter enemies in the Balkans. But, post-referendum, new apprehension has arisen among the region’s political elites. Many now fear that could export authoritarianism to the peninsula and trigger instability.

Even though most of the Balkan countries will continue to cultivate or feign friendship with Erdo?an, they are also likely to lean on European powers to seek protection.

Can thrive without Europe?

Despite Erdo?an’s ultimatum to Europe and his new friends in the East, the economic picture for remains weak without backing from the West. All of Turkey’s trade with its Middle East, Asian and African partners combined doesn’t compare to its commerce with the Western world.

is the EU’s fourth-largest export market and fifth-highest provider of imports, selling well over US$50 billion of goods to Europe each year. The is by far Turkey’s number one import and export partner.

In contrast, and Africa trade at a volume of around US$4 billion.

The global political power of Turkey’s potential new partners is nothing compared to that of the Western world. Ultimately, needs democracy, human rights, peace and stability at home and in its neighbourhood.

In the end, other regions may be helpful to Erdogan for a short time, but they cannot substitute the economic and political contributions requires of Europe.

Ahmet Erdi Öztürk, Research Asistant, Université de Strasbourg and Salih Dogan, Researcher and PhD Candidate, Keele University

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.



