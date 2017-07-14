WhatsApp update: Photos won't be compressed, all file formats can be shared

Instant messaging app has upgraded its file sharing feature letting users share any type of document attachments.

Earlier, users were restricted to sharing only the PDF file formats.

According to a report in Engadget on Thursday, users could now share files up to 100MB size but it was rumoured that the iPhone users could send slightly larger files.

Facebook-owned now also lets users see all of their pictures and videos in the in-app camera by swiping up.

One of the common complaints about that it compressed the photos has also been addressed. The company has decided to keep the original quality of photos intact.

Also, users would just need to tap and hold the text to bold, italicize or strikethrough.

The new update has been rolled out for both Android and iOS users.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)