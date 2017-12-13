When George Clooney gave 14 of his friends $1 million each

Supermodel Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber has revealed that his business partner and best friend once gave USD 1 million to 14 of his closest pals.



Gerber said it was a gift from for his friends, who he said "meant a lot to him".



"There's a group of guys that we call 'The Boys.' George had called me and 'The Boys' and said, 'Hey, mark September 27, 2013 on your calendar. Everyone's going to come to my house for dinner'.When Clooney's dinner guests arrived they found black suitcases at each of their spots around a table."George begins to say, 'Listen, I want you guys to know how much you've meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L A, I slept on your couch."'I'm so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn't be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we're still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.'"Inside the suitcase was USD 1 million in USD 20 bills. As Gerber remembered it, "Every one of us14 of usgot a million dollars. Every single one of us. We're in shock. Like, what is this? He goes, 'I know we've all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don't have to worry about your kids, you don't have to worry about, you know, school, you don't have to worry about paying your mortgage.'"The 56-year-old actor also paid everyone's taxes.Gerber was speaking at a recent episode of MSNBC's "Headliners".