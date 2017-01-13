TRENDING ON BS
When Obama made Joe Biden cry! Watch video

Mr President, I'm indebted to you. I'm indebted to your friendship and your family: Joe Biden

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Barack Obama, joe biden
President Barack Obama is joined onstage by Vice President Joe Biden after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Reuters

US President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour, in a surprise tribute to his White House partner of 8 years. A teary-eyed Biden accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony at the White House dedicated to honouring the outgoing vice-president.

Biden was visibly overwhelmed and said the award was more than he deserved. "Mr President, I'm indebted to you. I'm indebted to your friendship. I'm indebted to your family," he said.



Obama described the former Delaware senator as "the best vice president America's ever had" and a "lion of American history", during an emotional ceremony to honour the 74-year-old at the White House.

"For the final time as president, I am pleased to award our nation's highest civilian honor, the presidential Medal of Freedom," Obama said.

Watch Joe Biden break down on being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom


Obama said the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the "bromance" the two share. "This is an extraordinary man, with an extraordinary career in public service," he said.

The president said that the people of Delaware sent Biden to the Senate as soon as they could, electing him at the age of 29.

"It was eight and a half years ago that I chose Joe to be my vice president. There has not been a single moment since that time that I have doubted the wisdom of that decision. It was the best possible choice, not just for me but for the American people," Obama said.

