Meryl Streep: When the powerful bully, we all lose

Actor Meryl Streep's speech on getting the Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards

Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Thank you. Please sit down. I love you all. You’ll have to forgive me. I’ve lost my voice in screaming and lamentation this weekend. And I have lost my mind sometime earlier this year. So I have to read. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Just to pick up on what Hugh Laurie said. You and all of us in this room, really, belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it. Hollywood, foreigners, and the press. But who are we? And, you know, what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of ...

