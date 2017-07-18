When you should share your location via phone

-
-
- When you make plans to meet friends somewhere like a movie theater, get in the habit of sharing your location for a short duration, like an hour.
- Consider using Apple’s Find My Friends, Facebook Messenger or Google Maps to share your location occasionally with your romantic partner. Location sharing can be useful for being considerate of your partner’s time and space.
- Parents who have caved in to buying a smartphone for their child at a young age might consider using Find My Friends to track their child’s location for safety purposes.
- Next time you plan an event at a large outdoor space, like a picnic in a park, do your friends a favour: Use Apple Maps or Facebook Messenger to drop a pin on a map with your current location so they can find you.
- Don’t share your location when meeting in an indoor space like a specific store in a mall.
- Likewise, don’t bother sharing your location on a nature hike. In remote areas, with no cell connection, turning on location would waste battery life.
- Parents should make sure children are not sharing their locations with strangers or bullies. With iPhones, you can create restrictions that prohibit your child from changing settings or adding followers.
- For safety reasons, avoid sharing your location publicly.
- The bottom line: Know your limits. “Use common sense,” Grossman said. “If you’re trying to hide from people, don’t publish your whereabouts.”
