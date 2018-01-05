says his explosive book about is accurate, despite the US describing it as a "phony" one "full of lies".



Trump's lawyers had tried to block publication of 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House', alleging it contained many falsehoods.



The himself tweeted that the "phony new book" was being pushed by the media and to hurt him. He added: "They should try winning an Sad!"But Wolff says he appreciates all the free promotion from the"Where do I send the box of chocolates?" Wolff asked playfully in his first interview about the book, which became the country's hottest book in the last two days.News' "Today" Savannah Guthrie asked: "You think he's helping you sell books?""Absolutely," Wolff said, and "he's helping me prove the point of the book."Wolff told "Today" on Friday that he "absolutely spoke to the president" while working on the book."Whether he realised it was an interview or not, I don't know, but it certainly was not off the record," Wolff said. "I've spent about three hours with the over the course of the campaign, and in the So, my window into is pretty significant."But Trump says he has not spoken to Wolff."I authorized Zero access to (actually turned him down many times) for of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist," Trump tweeted.The book cites former top as describing a meeting at in between a Russian and Trump campaign officials, including Trump's son Donald Jr, as "treasonous".It also portrays Trump as being surprised at winning the presidency last year.Wolff's book makes many claims, including that his daughter, Ivanka, had a plan with her husband, Jared Kushner, that she would be "the first woman president"aides have depicted the book as a work of fiction."This is quite frankly a crackpot fake news fantasy fiction writer," toldWolff says he has receipts: "I work like every works. I have recordings, I have notes. I am certainly and absolutely, in every way, comfortable with everything I've reported in this book."Wolff has a controversial track record. He has racked up scoops over the years, but critics have at times accused him of sloppy or unethical reporting practices.The book soared to No. 1 on Amazon's best selling books list on Wednesday and has remained there ever since, reported.in even held a midnight release party for the tell-all.