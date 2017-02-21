While Trump struggles, daughter Ivanka's fragrance best-seller on Amazon

Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has a line fragrance under her name and it is currently a top seller on Amazon, despite the calls for boycotts.

Citing Refinery29.com, an American-based fashion webloid, Fox News said in a report that Ivanka's namesake eau de parfum spray is currently a #1 top-seller on com.

The "spicy floral" fragrance holds two top spots in the women's category: one for the full-sized bottle, the other a roll-on, which is out of stock.

However, the reviews show that customers are specifically purchasing the fragrance, not for the scent but in support of the 35-year-old mother of three.

"I bought this perfume in support of I had no idea how it smelled. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised and I LOVE it!!," wrote one verified purchaser, as reported by the beauty news site.

"I love this scent and happily showed my support by purchasing this perfume. Just wish I can fit into her gorgeous clothing line," wrote another buyer.

No recent negative reviews were shown on the e-commerce site.

Even has not commented on the recent demand for the scent.

Ivanka was caught up in a row earlier this month, when Nordstrom, a Seattle-based luxury department store chain, said it would stop selling the her brand of products explaining that the decision was based on the sales performance.

The surge in sales comes despite the "Grab Your Wallet" campaign, which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry or merchandise.

Ivanka's business has also drawn criticism for blurring the lines between brand promotion and politics, as her company sent a style alert to journalists in November, promoting a gold bracelet that she wore during an interview to a TV channel.