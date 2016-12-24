Whistleblower to testify in Wells Fargo case

Wells Fargo chief executive John Stumpf resigned in Oct after intense questioning before Congress

The U S Department of Justice has subpoenaed a high-profile whistleblower in its criminal investigation into & Co’s opening of accounts without customer permission.



US prosecutors in have asked banker Yesenia Guitron, who lost a private lawsuit against the fourth-largest lender, to testify before a grand jury in on Tuesday, according to a subpoena dated December 12, which was seen by Reuters.



A spokesman declined to comment.



Guitron is among at least five employees who sued the bank or filed complaints with regulators alleging that they were fired after reporting the opening of customer accounts without their permission, according to a Reuters review of lawsuits and complaints to the US Labor Department.



The suits and complaints, filed between 2010 and 2014, raise questions about how early knew about such allegations and how it handled them.



San Francisco-based reached a settlement with US regulators and the Los Angeles city attorney in September.



The Justice Department subpoena directs Guitron to bring all documents related to her employment at Wells, including any related to sales practices, discipline “or other form of retaliation taken against you by or employees.”



Guitron and her lawyer were not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the US attorney for the Northern District of California, which issued the subpoena, declined comment.



The bank has acknowledged opening as many as 2 million accounts without customer permission, and it fired 5,300 employees for the behaviour. Former staffers have publicly described a culture where they were pushed into hitting unrealistic sales targets and opened the sham accounts to do so.



chief executive John Stumpf resigned in October after intense questioning before Congress. Beyond the Justice Department probe, is facing others from various lawmakers and regulators, including a criminal probe by the California attorney general’s office.



Guitron and another personal banker, Judi Klosek, filed complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as well as a joint federal lawsuit in 2010, claiming retaliated against them for blowing the whistle on similar conduct.



Guitron alleged that managers responded by falsifying a paper trail that purported to document her poor performance, forbidding her from taking family medical leave and firing her improperly.

Reuters

Sarah N Lynch