White House lockdown lifted as Secret Service clears 'harmless package'

-
ALSO READ400 senior Cognizant employees accept voluntary separation package Rs 28k crore made available out of Rs 1.25 lakh cr package, says Bihar MLC HPCL calls for emergency board meet to clear Barmer's new fiscal package Japan may announce another package for India's economic & social uplifment Senators to White House: How will Jared Kushner comply with ethics laws?
-
The White House lockdown was lifted after about one hour on Tuesday afternoon (local time) after police established that an unattended package found on the outside of the north fence line was not hazardous.
The US Secret Service confirmed the clearance of the unattended package near the north fence line of the White House Complex.
In a tweet, The US Secret Service stated, " @SecretService and @DCPoliceDept have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the @WhiteHouse Complex."
According to the Washington Post, "Police said the item had been discovered about 1:15 p.m. in an area along Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park, just outside the security perimeter. Pedestrians were cleared from the area between 15th and 17th streets."
@SecretService and @DCPoliceDept have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the @WhiteHouse Complex— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017
A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service said the package was determined harmless about 2:15 p.m. The owner has not been located.
Earlier, the White House was placed on lockdown after law officials found a suspicious package on the outside of the north fence line.
The Secret Service said pedestrians and others were cleared from the area along Pennsylvania Avenue.
After investigating, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Capitol Police said no hazards were found, but a man was arrested and charged with unlawful entry in the restricted zone.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU