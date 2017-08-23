White House lockdown lifted as Secret Service clears 'harmless package'

The was lifted after about one hour on Tuesday afternoon (local time) after police established that an unattended package found on the outside of the north fence line was not hazardous.

The US Secret Service confirmed the clearance of the unattended package near the north fence line of the Complex.

In a tweet, The US Secret Service stated, " @SecretService and @DCPoliceDept have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the @WhiteHouse Complex."



According to the Washington Post, "Police said the item had been discovered about 1:15 p.m. in an area along Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park, just outside the security perimeter. Pedestrians were cleared from the area between 15th and 17th streets."

A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service said the package was determined harmless about 2:15 p.m. The owner has not been located.

Earlier, the was placed on after law officials found a on the outside of the north fence line.

The Secret Service said pedestrians and were cleared from the area along Pennsylvania Avenue.

After investigating, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Capitol Police said no hazards were found, but a man was arrested and charged with unlawful entry in the restricted zone.