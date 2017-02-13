White House official attacks court on immigration

A official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a “judicial usurpation of power.”



The Trump Administration has faced multiple legal setbacks to its travel ban issued on January 27, and the Republican president has said he may issue a new executive order rather than go through lengthy court challenges.



“The president’s powers here are beyond question,” advisor Stephen Miller said on the Fox News Sunday programme.



Miller referred to immigration law that the executive order is based on that gives the president broad powers to restrict who enters the country on national security grounds.



However, the same law forbids discrimination on race, sex, nationality or place of birth or residence.



The executive order Trump issued banned entry into the United States to refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, triggering nationwide protests and legal challenges.



A week later, a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order that put the president’s travel ban on hold, eliciting a barrage of angry Twitter messages from Trump. The judge’s suspension was upheld by a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday.



Miller, appearing on several television news shows, criticised the court and its ruling.



“The 9th Circuit has a long history of being overturned and the 9th Circuit has a long history of overreaching,” he said. “This is a judicial usurpation of power.

Doina Chiacu & Julia Harte