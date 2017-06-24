TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

42 killed in multiple blasts and firing in three Pakistani cities
Business Standard

Whole Foods buy: Walmart not considering a contest with Amazon

Sources said the firm has not received any rival bids so far

Reuters 

Walmart

Walmart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Whole Foods, which has accepted a $13.7 billion offer from Amazon.com Inc , has not received any rival bids as of Friday, a second source said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A Walmart spokesman declined to comment on whether the company is considering a bid for Whole Foods. Whole Foods and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Whole Foods shares have been trading above Amazon's deal price of $42 since the deal was announced last Friday, as stock market investors speculate about the possibility of a higher offer.

Walmart has been tipped as a potential bidder for Whole Foods by retail analysts.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Whole Foods buy: Walmart not considering a contest with Amazon

Sources said the firm has not received any rival bids so far

Sources said the firm has not received any rival bids so far
Walmart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Whole Foods, which has accepted a $13.7 billion offer from Amazon.com Inc , has not received any rival bids as of Friday, a second source said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A Walmart spokesman declined to comment on whether the company is considering a bid for Whole Foods. Whole Foods and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Whole Foods shares have been trading above Amazon's deal price of $42 since the deal was announced last Friday, as stock market investors speculate about the possibility of a higher offer.

Walmart has been tipped as a potential bidder for Whole Foods by retail analysts.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Whole Foods buy: Walmart not considering a contest with Amazon

Sources said the firm has not received any rival bids so far

Walmart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Whole Foods, which has accepted a $13.7 billion offer from Amazon.com Inc , has not received any rival bids as of Friday, a second source said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A Walmart spokesman declined to comment on whether the company is considering a bid for Whole Foods. Whole Foods and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Whole Foods shares have been trading above Amazon's deal price of $42 since the deal was announced last Friday, as stock market investors speculate about the possibility of a higher offer.

Walmart has been tipped as a potential bidder for Whole Foods by retail analysts.

image
Business Standard
177 22