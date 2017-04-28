Why Instagram is becoming Facebook's next Facebook

At a recent all-hands meeting with employees, Kevin Systrom, a founder and chief executive of Instagram, showed off one of his favorite charts: Days to Reach the Next 100 Million Users.

“It’s the only graph in the company that we celebrate when it declines,” Systrom said in an interview last week at Instagram’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

Not long ago, the Facebook-owned photo-based social network grew at a steady clip. Every nine months, without fail, added another 100 million users somewhere in the world. Then, last year, it began racking up more new users every day. It grew to 600 million users from 500 million in only six months.

On Wednesday, just four months after reaching that milestone, the company announced it had reached another: About 700 million people now use every month, with about 400 million of them checking in daily.

I had come to visit Systrom because I’m one of the new 100 million. I technically joined years ago but used it only occasionally. In the past few months, however, I began diving in more often, and now I check it several times a day. As I used more, I realised something about the photo-sharing app: It’s becoming Facebook’s next

Part of what got me interested in using more was the war between and Snapchat, the picture-messaging app that has created genuinely new ways of communicating online — and whose features and Facebook’s other subsidiaries recently copied.

But once I started using Instagram, I discovered something surprising: has improved on the features it took from Snapchat. Over much of the past year it has added lots of other features, too. Among them are a feed ranked by personalisation algorithms rather than by chronology, live streaming, the ability to post photo galleries and a (controversial) new app design and logo.

is now substantially changing the daily experience of using the service at a speed that would ordinarily feel reckless for a network of its size. But rather than alienating existing users, its confident moves seem to be paying off.

This is difficult to quantify. My subjective experience may not match yours (lots of people, for example, say they hate the new ranked feed). But for me, Instagram’s many changes have made for a social network that feels more useful, interesting and fun than it was last year. Part of it is the new features themselves, but a bigger reason is the greater use that the features have inspired. Networks are better when more people use them more often; the more I’ve used recently, the more stuff I’ve seen from more people, and the more I want to use it some more.

has thus triggered an echo — it feels like More precisely, it feels the way did from 2009 to 2012, when it silently crossed over from one of those tech things that some people sometimes did to one of those tech things that everyone you know does every day.

In some ways, this is not surprising. has been growing like crazy essentially since it went live in 2010, and under — which bought the company for $1 billion five years ago — it has had ample resources to keep that up. But with 700 million users, it’s in virtually uncharted territory.

There are bigger networks: has nearly two billion users a month, and two instant-messaging apps owned by Facebook, and Messenger, have grown past the one-billion-user mark. In China, also has more users.

But last year, you might have said there was a question whether a picture-based service like could have reached similar scale — whether it was universal enough, whether there were enough people whose phones could handle it, whether it could survive greater competition from newer photo networks like Snapchat. Maybe those problems or others will rear up in the future, and growth could yet stall. But for now, seems to have overcome any perceived hurdles. It seems to have reached escape velocity.

Systrom said this plan to rapidly speed up Instagram’s pace of change to attract more users was deliberate.

“The primary reason we’ve scaled more quickly in the last 100 million is that we’ve figured out that as we’ve scaled, we’ve had to unbreak ourselves,” he said. What he meant was that systematically analysed all the bottlenecks to its service and tried to eliminate them. Then it looked for potential opportunities to better serve users and tried to put them in place as fast as possible.

This sounds trivial — aren’t all looking to constantly improve? — but social networks are sometimes held hostage by their most loyal users, who tend to hate change (cough, Twitter, cough). bucked that trend; as it grew, it constantly adapted its features to become more things to more people. Systrom is following the same

© 2017 The New York Times News Service