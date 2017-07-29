Widow of Steve Jobs acquires majority stake in The Atlantic

Jobs, widow of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is buying a majority stake in The Atlantic magazine, media reports said on Saturday.

Emerson Collective -- the social justice organisation led by Laurene Jobs -- has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the magazine, David G Bradley, Chairman and current owner of Atlantic Media was quoted as saying in The Atlantic.

Bradley will continue to hold a minority stake in the publication and plans to run it for the next three to five years.

"While I will stay at the helm some years, the most consequential decision of my career now is behind me: Who next will take stewardship of this 160-year-old national treasure," Bradley, 64, wrote in a note to employees.

Laurene Jobs' entry into the journalism industry is in line with the recent trend among tech honchos.

In 2012, Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook purchased a portion of the New Republic.