Will increase missile range if threatened, Iran warns Europe

The deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that if it threatens Tehran, the Guards will increase the range of missiles to above 2,000 kilometres, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

France has called for an “uncompromising” dialogue with about its ballistic programme and a possible negotiation over the issue separate from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

has repeatedly said its programme is defensive and not negotiable.

"If we have kept the range of our missiles to 2,000 kilometres, it’s not due to lack of technology. ... We are following a strategic doctrine," Brigadier General Hossein Salami said, according to Fars.

"So far we have felt that is not a threat, so we did not increase the range of our missiles. But if wants to turn into a threat, we will increase the range of our missiles," he added.

The United States accused this month of supplying Yemen’s Houthi rebels with a that was fired into Saudi Arabia in July and called for the United Nations to hold Tehran accountable for violating two U.N. Security Council resolutions.

has denied supplying Houthis with missiles and weapons.

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, said last month that Iran’s 2,000-kilometre range could cover "most of American interest and forces" within the region, and does not need to extend it.

Jafari said the ballistic range was based on the limits set by the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is the head of armed forces.

has one of the Middle East’s largest programmes and some of its precision-guided missiles have the range to strike Israel.

The United States says Iran’s programme is a breach of law because the missiles could carry nuclear warheads in the future.

denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says its nuclear programme is for civilian uses only.

The United States has imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, saying its tests violate a U.N. resolution that calls on Tehran not to undertake activities related to missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.