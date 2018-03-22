Will inform Facebook users whose data have been exposed: Mark Zuckerberg

Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, breaking a media silence on the latest consumer imbroglio to engulf the social media company, vowed to inform each of his two billion-plus users if there’s a chance their personal data was compromised. In an interview with CNN, the billionaire chief executive officer said he would appear before Congress if necessary, to testify on revelations that a researcher harvested data on 50 million and sold it on surreptitiously to consultancy Cambridge Analytica. That bombshell has since wiped $45 billion off Facebook’s value, drawn regulatory scrutiny on two continents and ignited a #deletefacebook campaign. Zuckerberg finally spoke out Wednesday -- after staying mum for days -- in interviews with several media outlets. It was more important to make sure that whatever he voiced was 100-percent accurate, he told the New York Times. will “tell everyone whose data was affected by one of these rogue apps,” Zuckerberg said in an interview on CNN. The number of apps will attempt to ferret out could be in the thousands, he told the newspaper separately. “We’re going to be conservative on that and try to tell anyone whose data may have been affected, even if we don’t know for certain that they were.” That audit process will take months and cost “many millions of dollars,” Zuckerberg told the blog Recode. “The conversation we were having internally on this is: Are there enough people who are trained auditors in the world to do the number of audits that we’re going to need quickly?” Zuckerberg wrote a blog post earlier outlining steps to make sure such a leak doesn’t happen again.

And he said is improving markedly in handling foreign interference in elections, particularly as the 2018 U. S. mid-terms approach. But some remain skeptical the company’s doing enough, and it’s uncertain how much momentum #deletefacebook has gained, though Zuckerberg told the Times he hadn’t “seen a meaningful number of people act on that.”