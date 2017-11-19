Will leave politics if disqualified by SC: Imran Khan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has said that he would quit if the Supreme Court disqualified him.

Khan said he has submitted the complete money trail for his Bani Gala residence and would leave if any of his money trails are proved to be fake.

"I have submitted the entire money trail. However, if any of my money trails proves to be fake, I shall leave If I am disqualified, I shall not use clause 203 to continue as president of the party. I shall leave in that case," The Express Tribune quoted Khan as saying on Express News programme 'To The Point'.

"Whether Jahangir Tareen or I, whosoever is disqualified, will not remain in the party," he said.

Earlier this week, a three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, reserved its verdict against Khan and his party Secretary General Jahangir Tareen in the disqualification case.

Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Hanif Abbasi had filed a case against Imran and Tareen seeking their disqualification from Parliament over their alleged non-declaration of assets and ownership of offshore companies.