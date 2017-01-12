Will repeal, replace Obamacare simultaneously: Donald Trump

In an effort to set at rest all speculation with regard to the signature health care programme of outgoing US President Barack Obama, President-elect today said that he would simultaneously repeal and replace 'Obamacare'.

"It'll be repeal and replace. It will be essentially, simultaneously. It will be various segments, you understand, but will most likely be on the same day or the same week, but probably, the same day, could be the same hour," Trump said at his first press conference in six months.

One of his major campaign promises, Trump alleged that is a complete and total disaster. He blamed the media for being guided by supporters of Obamacare.

"They can say what they want, they can guide you anyway they wanna guide you. In some cases, they guide you incorrectly. In most cases, you realise what's happened, it's imploding as we sit," he said.

"We are gonna do repeal and replace, very complicated stuff. And we're gonna get a health bill passed, we're gonna get health care taken care of in this country. You have deductibles that are so high, that after people go broke paying their premiums which are going through the roof, the health care can't even be used by them because their deductibles bills are so high," he said.

Asserting that Abdicate is the Democrats' problem, he said his administration will take the problem off the shelves for them.

"We're doing them a tremendous service by doing it. We could sit back and let them hang with it. We are doing the Democrats a great service," he added.

"As soon as our Secretary is approved and gets into the office, we'll be filing a plan. We're going to have a health care that is far less expensive and far better," he said.