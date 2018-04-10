JUST IN
Will respond if proven Syria 'red line' crossed on chemical attack: France

France has repeatedly warned that evidence of the use of chemical weapons in Syria is a "red line" that would prompt French strikes on Syrian government forces

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

Syria chemical attack
Medical workers treating toddlers following an alleged poison gas attack in the opposition-held town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria | PTI Photo

France will retaliate against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad if evidence emerges that it was behind a recent suspected chlorine gas attack in a rebel-held enclave, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said today.

"If the red line has been crossed, there will be a response," he told Europe 1 radio, adding that intelligence shared by President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump "in theory confirms the use of chemical weapons."

First Published: Tue, April 10 2018. 20:11 IST

