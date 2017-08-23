Will target terrorists wherever they live: US warns Pakistan

United States has once again warned by saying that US forces are going to attack terrorists wherever they live.

Addressing reporters on President Donald Trump's Strategy in and South Asia, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, "We are going to protect U.S. interests and U.S. servicemen. We are going to attack terrorists wherever they live. We have put people on notice that if you are harbouring and providing safe havens to terrorists, be forewarned."

He also said that the United States has decided to give 'conditional' support based on Islamabad's approach towards

"We are going to be conditioning our support and our relationship on them delivering in this area. We want to work with but they must change their approach," Tillerson said.

He further added that " can play an important role in Afghanistan, particularly in bringing to the negotiating table. has suffered, its citizens have suffered acts of We stand ready to help address terrorist organisations in their country but they must adopt a different approach themselves".

He admitted that there has been erosion in trust between and U.S. because of anti-U.S. terror organisations in the country.

" and U.S. have very good relationships but over the last few years there has been erosion in the confidence between the two governments; there has been erosion in trust because we have witnessed terrorist organisations being given safe havens inside to plan and carry out attack against US servicemen, US officials disrupting peace inside of "

He added that must adopt a different approach and we are ready to work with them, to help them protect themselves from these terrorist organisations, but certainly to begin end their attacks that are disrupting our efforts of peace".

Tillerson said that U.S. would engage with them who are providing havens to terrorists to ask them to change what they are doing.

"The greatest benefactor other than Afghan people themselves in achieving peace and stability in are people of They will benefit more than any other nation."

United States President Donald Trump on Monday pulled up for providing safe haven to terrorists and exhorted to exhibit more commitment to fight terror.

Speaking from the Fort Myer military base in Arlington, Va., Trump said, Pakistani people have suffered from terror, but at same time has been safe haven for terrorists."

He further exhorted to exhibit more commitment to fight terror.

It's time for to demonstrate its commitment to fight terror, said Trump, while unveiling America's strategy in where the US troops have been fighting the war on terror, which was started by former US President George W. Bush.

" has much to gain from partnering with our effort in It has much to lose to harbour criminals and terrorists. In the past, has been a valued partner and our militaries worked together against the common enemies. We recognize those contribution and sacrifices. But, has also provided shelter those organsiations who try to kill our people," said Trump.

He further added, "We have been paying billions of dollars and the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. No partnership can survive if a country is harbouring militants and terrorist to target US service members and officials. It is time for to demonstrate its commitment to civilization and peace."

Pakistan, a US ally in War on Terror, is accused of misusing the US aid mean for fighting terror.