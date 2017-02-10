Will Trump policies favour middle-class? Not for long, says Nouriel Roubini

-
ALSO READDonald Trump's pick for advisor on financial policies plagued by conflict of interest Key points: US Fed raises interest rates for second time since Great Recession US Fed raises interest rates, sees faster pace of rate hikes in Donald Trump's first year Hawkish Fed Markets trade flat ahead of Budget 2017; Airtel gains over 4%
-
- Donald Trump’s fiscal incentive has accelerated long-term interest rates which will hamper capital spending and impact all the sectors driven by interest rates, including real estate.
- Trump’s expenditure plans may fuel inflation, which will eventually force the Federal Reserve to increase the interest rates by a vast margin.
- Trump’s extensive fiscal policy and monetary tightening are likely to negatively impact middle class or blue collar incomes and employment prospects. Moreover, his protectionist measures will hit the overall financial conditions across the world which could lead to a trade war.
- International markets will likely go through a rollercoaster ride because of Trump’s questioning US alliances, cozying up to American rivals such as Russia, and irking global powers such as China. This will also spook world leaders and multinational corporations.
- Lastly, even if Trump takes some damage-control methods, that can only make matters worse. In order to get his way with the Federal Reserve, he may intervene to weaken the dollar, or impose capital controls to limit dollar-strengthening capital inflows.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU