With 9 mn lonely people, UK appoints minister for loneliness to find a fix

In a first, United Kingdom Prime Minister has appointed a "minister for loneliness" in a bid to tackle social isolation.

This comes after a report revealed that nine million people in the country suffered from loneliness.

Tracey Crouch, whose official title is Minister for Sport and Civil Society, will take on the additional role, created in memory of Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a right-wing fanatic in June 2016.

According to CNN, the Commission on Loneliness was created as a response to the MP's own experience of isolation.

Crouch said in a statement, "This is an issue that Jo cared passionately about and we will honor her memory by tackling it, helping the millions of people across the UK who suffer from loneliness."

According to research, over 9 million people always or often feel lonely, around 200,000 older people have not engaged in a conversation with a friend or relative in over a month, and up to 85 per cent of young disabled adults - 18-34-year-olds - feel isolated.

According to the reports, May, while announcing Crouch's appointment as "new ministerial lead for loneliness," stated, "I want to confront this challenge for our society and for all of us to take action to address the loneliness endured by the elderly, by carers, by those who have lost loved ones, people who have no one to talk to or share their thoughts and experiences with."

" recognised the scale of loneliness across the country and dedicated herself to doing all she could to help those affected," the British PM added.