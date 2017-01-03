With new Congress poised to convene, Obama's policies are in peril

The most powerful and ambitious Republican-led in 20 years will convene Tuesday, with plans to leave its mark on virtually every facet of American life — refashioning the country’s social safety net, wiping out scores of labour and environmental regulations and unraveling some of the most significant policy prescriptions put forward by the Obama administration.

Even before President-elect is sworn in on January 20, giving their party full control of the government, Republicans plan quick action on several of their top priorities — most notably a measure to clear a path for the Affordable Care Act’s repeal. Perhaps the first thing that will happen in the new is the push for deregulation. Also up early: filling a long-vacant Supreme Court seat, which is sure to set off a pitched showdown, and starting confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet nominees.

“It’s a big job to actually have responsibility and produce results,” said Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader. “And we intend to do it.”

But as Republicans plan to reserve the first 100 days of for their more partisan goals, Democrats are preparing roadblocks. The party’s brutal election-year wounds have been salted by evidence of Russian election interference, Trump’s hard-line cabinet picks and his taunting posts.



