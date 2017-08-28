JUST IN
Won't pay for the wall under any circumstances: Mexico reiterates to Trump

ANI  |  Washington DC 

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport following a national security meeting at Camp David. (Photo: PTI)

In response to President Donald Trump's tweet asking Mexico to pay for the border wall, the Mexican government reiterated it will not pay for the proposed wall come what may.

Mexican country's foreign ministry in a statement said that Mexico would not pay for a wall or other physical barrier at the border "under any circumstances", reported the CNN.

"This determination is not part of a Mexican negotiating strategy, but a principle of national sovereignty and dignity," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, President Trump took to hi twitter handle and said that Mexico being the highest crime Nations in the world, US must have the wall.

"With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other," Trump tweeted.
 

The wall was one of Trump's most popular campaign vows, prompting frequent rally chants of "Build that wall!"

Trump had several times promised Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico has so far refused.

The House has passed a spending bill with funding for the border wall, but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Trump has promised to build the border wall during his 2016 presidential bid.

