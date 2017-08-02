'Wonder Woman' lifts Time Warner Q2 profit by 5.4% to $7.33 bn

Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported an 11.6 per cent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the success of its latest superhero movie

Net income attributable to Time Warner's shareholders rose to $1.06 billion, or $1.34 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $952 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.4 per cent to $7.33 billion.

Spurred by the smashing box-office success of Wonder Woman, Warner Bros, the company's movie division, announced a December 2019 date for a sequel.

