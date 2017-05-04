TRENDING ON BS
Wait for big upgrade dents iPhones sales
World's growing dependency on travel industry

This growing trend has brought with it increased GDP growth due to tourism spending

World's growing dependency on travel industry

Globalisation and the growing trend of travelling have increased the number of people going to foreign countries each year. This growing trend has brought with it increased GDP growth due to tourism spending. While some countries receive more visitors than others, not all countries rely on their tourism to the same extent. Take a look at the map to see the countries that most rely on their tourism industry:

chart

