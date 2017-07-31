Xi calls for strong army, says world isn't safe

President said needs to speed up the modernisation of its military to fend off threats in increasingly dangerous times.

“The world isn’t safe at this moment” Xi, wearing a camouflauge military uniform, said on Sunday after riding in an open jeep at an army parade in Inner Mongolia. “A strong army is needed now more than ever.”

The speech came just hours after US President Donald Trump lambasted for failing to do more to stop North Korea’s nuclear programme, saying “we will no longer allow this to continue.” North Korea, which relies on ally for food and fuel, test-fired a second intercontinental ballistic missile late on Friday night.

Chinese President said the People’s Liberation Army is capable of vanquishing “all invading enemies” and praised its combat readiness as he reviewed a massive military parade to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the world’s largest armed force.





“Our military has the confidence and ability to write a new chapter in building of strong military and make new contributions to towards realisation of the dream of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and safeguarding world peace,” Xi said in his about 10-minute address - an event carried live on state television and radio.

The military parade was the biggest since 2015 in which army and air force displayed some of the most modern weapons including a new tank which reportedly held exercises in the high-altitude along the Indian border.

Over the past two years, Xi has overseen the most sweeping changes to China’s military since the 1950s in an effort to create a fighting force that can win modern wars. The modernisation drive, which has focused on expanding China’s air and naval reach, is challenging more than 70 years of US military dominance in the Western Pacific.