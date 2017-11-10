Xi Jinping mounts fresh defense of globalisation in contrast to Donald Trum

Chinese President offered a robust defense of globalisation in a speech to Asian business leaders on Friday, calling on nations to keep their economies open for shared prosperity. Speaking moments after Trump told the same audience the US would not seek multilateral trade deals and wanted to make the system fairer for Americans, Xi painted a picture of a global order that would bring collective benefits. “The concept of globaliation should pay more attention to openness and tolerance, while the direction should focus on balance,” Xi told executives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Danang, Vietnam.

China will “continue to build an open and work hard to achieve mutual benefits,” he added. “Opening up will bring progress and those who close down will inevitably lag behind.” The remarks come after Xi pledged during a state visit to China by Trump.