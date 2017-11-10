JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Alibaba Singles' day racks up $1 bn in sales in two minutes

Vladimir Putin jilted as Donald Trump says no to formal meeting at APEC
Business Standard

Xi Jinping mounts fresh defense of globalisation in contrast to Donald Trum

Xi painted a picture of a global order that would bring collective benefits

Bloomberg 

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters.
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a robust defense of globalisation in a speech to Asian business leaders on Friday, calling on nations to keep their economies open for shared prosperity. Speaking moments after Trump told the same audience the US would not seek multilateral trade deals and wanted to make the system fairer for Americans, Xi painted a picture of a global order that would bring collective benefits. “The concept of globaliation should pay more attention to openness and tolerance, while the direction should focus on balance,” Xi told executives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Danang, Vietnam.

China will “continue to build an open economy and work hard to achieve mutual benefits,” he added. “Opening up will bring progress and those who close down will inevitably lag behind.” The remarks come after Xi pledged during a state visit to China by Trump.
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 23:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements